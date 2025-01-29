Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Injury: Goes through shootaround

Written by RotoWire Staff

January 29, 2025

Correcting a previous update, Durant (thumb) did participate in Wednesday's morning shootaround, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

Durant is still listed as questionable on Phoenix's latest injury report after picking up the left thumb injury in Monday's win over the Clippers. Durant has been hot over his last 10 games, averaging 26.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.0 steals and 1.3 blocks on 53.4 percent shooting.

Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
