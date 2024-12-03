Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Durant Injury: Headed to locker room

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 3, 2024

Durant tweaked his left ankle late in the second quarter of Tuesday's game versus the Spurs and has remained in the locker room to start the third quarter, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Durant tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes before exiting Tuesday's contest. If Durant is unable to return, Ryan Dunn and Grayson Allen are candidates to receive increased playing time.

Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns
