Kevin Durant Injury: Leaves early with sprained ankle

Durant sustained a sprained left ankle in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Spurs and will not return, Amanda Pflugrad of 3TV Phoenix reports. He tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds and two assists in 16 minutes before exiting.

The severity of the sprained left ankle is unknown, though Durant is expected to go through imaging and will be re-evaluated Wednesday, according to Pflugrad. The star forward should be considered questionable, at best, for Thursday's matchup versus the Pelicans until Phoenix provides another update on his status. With Durant sidelined, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn are candidates to handle increased roles.