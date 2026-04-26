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Kevin Durant Injury: Not expected to play Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2026 at 12:36pm

Durant (ankle) is not expected to play in Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Lakers on Sunday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Durant has been working on his recovery from a bone bruise in his sprained left ankle that he sustained in Game 2 on Tuesday. The injury typically carries a 2-to-3 week recovery timeline, and it looks like he will not be able to play in Sunday's elimination game. Reed Sheppard should remain in the Rockets' starting lineup, assuming Durant is ruled out.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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