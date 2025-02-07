Kevin Durant Injury: Not playing Friday vs. Utah

Durant (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Jazz, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Durant will miss a second straight game due to a left ankle sprain, though he could be available for the second leg of Phoenix's back-to-back set Saturday against Denver. Royce O'Neale, Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn (ankle) will look to make up for the absences of Durant and Bradley Beal (toe) in Friday's Western Conference bout.