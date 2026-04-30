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Kevin Durant Injury: Officially doubtful for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 30, 2026 at 2:09pm

Durant (ankle) is officially listed as doubtful for Game 6 on Friday against the Lakers.

No surprise here, as ESPN's Shams Charania reported earlier Thursday that Durant isn't expected to be available for Game 6 due to a left ankle sprain. If the Rockets extend this first-round series Friday, the superstar forward should be considered questionable at best for Game 7. Reed Sheppard and Tari Eason should continue to see heavy playing time until Durant is cleared to return.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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