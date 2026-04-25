Kevin Durant Injury: Officially questionable for Game 4

Durant (ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Lakers.

Durant continues to receive treatment on his left-ankle sprain. While the Rockets are one game away from elimination, head coach Ime Udoka indicated that wouldn't be a factor in determining whether or not the multi-time All-Star would suit up for Game 4. If Durant can't get on the floor Sunday, Reed Sheppard is expected to remain in the starting lineup.