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Kevin Durant Injury: Officially questionable for Game 4

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2026

Durant (ankle) is listed as questionable for Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Lakers.

Durant continues to receive treatment on his left-ankle sprain. While the Rockets are one game away from elimination, head coach Ime Udoka indicated that wouldn't be a factor in determining whether or not the multi-time All-Star would suit up for Game 4. If Durant can't get on the floor Sunday, Reed Sheppard is expected to remain in the starting lineup.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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