Kevin Durant headshot

Kevin Durant Injury: Out for Game 6

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2026 at 8:49am

Durant (ankle) is listed out for Friday's Game 6 versus the Lakers.

The Rockets previously listed Durant as doubtful for this contest. Houston has all the momentum in this series right now, and if they extend it to seven games, a Durant return could potentially be on the table depending on how quick he continues to recover.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Joe Mayo
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, April 29
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
2 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Jeff Edgerton
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Sunday, April 26
Author Image
Joel Bartilotta
5 days ago
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 24
Author Image
Dan Bruno
7 days ago