Kevin Durant Injury: Out for Game 6
Durant (ankle) is listed out for Friday's Game 6 versus the Lakers.
The Rockets previously listed Durant as doubtful for this contest. Houston has all the momentum in this series right now, and if they extend it to seven games, a Durant return could potentially be on the table depending on how quick he continues to recover.
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