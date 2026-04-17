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Kevin Durant Injury: Questionable for Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2026

Durant is questionable for Saturday's Game 1 matchup with the Lakers due to a right knee contusion.

Durant is dealing with a bruise on his right knee, but we'll have a better idea on his playing status based on his activity level at shootaround. Check back for another update closer to Saturday's tipoff.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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