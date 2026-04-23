Kevin Durant Injury: Questionable for Game 3
Durant is questionable for Game 3 on Friday against the Lakers due to a left ankle sprain.
The superstar forward presumably picked up the issue during Tuesday's Game 2 loss in Los Angeles, when he returned from a one-game absence with a bruised right knee. The Rockets are likely to check back in with Durant closer to Friday's tipoff. Head coach Ime Udoka already vowed Thursday to give Reed Sheppard more playing time in Game 3, so the guard appears primed for significant minutes whether Durant is available to play or not.
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