Kevin Durant Injury: Questionable for Wednesday

Durant (thumb) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Alan Horton of the Timberwolves Radio Network reports.

Durant seemingly picked up the left thumb injury in Monday's win over the Clippers, during which he posted 24 points (9-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, four rebounds and two steals across 40 minutes. With Ryan Dunn (ankle) also expected to be a game-time decision, Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen could be in line for a significant bump in playing time.