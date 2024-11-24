Kevin Durant Injury: Remains on track for Tuesday
Durant (calf) practiced Sunday and remains on track for Tuesday's game against the Lakers, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.
Durant has missed seven straight games due to a left calf strain and is expected to play Tuesday. He progressed to 5-on-5 drills Sunday, and his teammates said the veteran looked good. Durant's official status for Tuesday's game will likely be released Monday afternoon.
