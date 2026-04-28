Kevin Durant Injury: Ruled out for Game 5

Durant (ankle) has been ruled out for Wednesday's Game 5 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Lakers.

As expected, Durant will miss a third straight game due to a left ankle sprain and bone bruise. If the Rockets are able to stave off elimination Wednesday, the star forward's next opportunity to play will be in Game 6 on Friday. With Durant out, Dorian Finney-Smith, Tari Eason and Reed Sheppard are candidates to see increased playing time.