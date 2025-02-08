Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Durant

Kevin Durant Injury: Ruled out Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Durant (ankle) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets, Kellan Olson of ArizonaSports.com reports.

Durant will miss a third straight game Saturday as he continues to nurse a sprained left ankle. The superstar forward was playing consistently well for the Suns before going down with the injury, but now Phoenix will have to turn to Royce O'Neale to shoulder the load in his absence.

Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns

