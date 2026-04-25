Kevin Durant Injury: Status uncertain for Game 4
Durant (ankle) received more treatment Saturday, though his status for Game 4 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Lakers is still unknown, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Durant's status for Game 4 remains a mystery. Still, with the Rockets one game away from elimination, head coach Ime Udoka indicated that wouldn't be a factor in determining whether the multi-time All-Star will be back on the floor Sunday. If Durant remains sidelined, Reed Sheppard could stay in the starting lineup.
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