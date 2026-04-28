Kevin Durant Injury: Unlikely for Game 5
Speaking on ESPN's Get Up Show, Shams Charania reports that Durant is unlikely to play in Game 5 versus the Lakers on Wednesday.
Durant continues to nurse a bone bruise in his left ankle, which is limiting his mobility. With Houston's superstar forward looking iffy at best, the team will likely need to rely heavily on Tari Eason once again.
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