Kevin Durant Injury: Won't face Milwaukee on Tuesday

Durant (ankle) will not travel with the team for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

Durant suffered a left ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Rockets, and head coach Mike Budenholzer suggested he will not travel with the team for Tuesday's contest. Durant will undergo an MRI on his ankle Monday to determine the severity of the injury. Royce O'Neale and Oso Ighodaro figure to see increased minutes with Durant sidelined.