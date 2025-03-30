Fantasy Basketball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Kevin Durant headshot

Kevin Durant Injury: Won't face Milwaukee on Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 30, 2025 at 8:42pm

Durant (ankle) will not travel with the team for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, Shane Young of Forbes.com reports.

Durant suffered a left ankle sprain during Sunday's loss to the Rockets, and head coach Mike Budenholzer suggested he will not travel with the team for Tuesday's contest. Durant will undergo an MRI on his ankle Monday to determine the severity of the injury. Royce O'Neale and Oso Ighodaro figure to see increased minutes with Durant sidelined.

Kevin Durant
Phoenix Suns
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball tools
Sign Up Now