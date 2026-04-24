Kevin Durant Injury: Won't play Friday
Durant (ankle) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 3 against the Lakers, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.
Durant missed Game 1 due to a tendon bruise he suffered in practice but returned for Game 2, posting 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes. However, the veteran superstar sprained his left ankle during the loss and won't be available for Game 3, as the series shifts to Houston. Per Charania, the Rockets are expected to start Amen Thompson, Reed Sheppard, Tari Eason, Jabari Smith and Alperen Sengun on Friday. Durant's next, and perhaps final, chance to suit up this season will come Sunday.
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