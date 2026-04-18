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Kevin Durant Injury: Won't play in Game 1

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 18, 2026

Durant (knee) has been ruled out for Saturday's Game 1 against the Lakers, Brett Siegel of ClutchPoints.com reports.

Durant bumped knees with a teammate in practice and won't suit up Saturday due to a right knee contusion. With the superstar sidelined, Tari Eason and Josh Okogie are candidates for expanded roles, while Jae'Sean Tate and Dorian Finney-Smith could see increased run. Durant's next chance to play will come in Game 2 in Houston on Tuesday.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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