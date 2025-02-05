Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Durant headshot

Kevin Durant Injury: Won't play Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on February 5, 2025 at 12:04pm

Durant (ankle) will not play Wednesday against the Thunder, according to NBA reporter Chris Haynes.

Durant was listed as doubtful, but it appears safe to officially rule him out. There have been a lot of rumors surfacing about Durant with teams such as the Warriors inquiring about him, setting up what could continue to be a busy trade deadline. As for Wednesday night, the Suns will likely rely on Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale to pick up some minutes in Durant's absence.

