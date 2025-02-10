Kevin Durant News: Cleared to return Tuesday

Durant (ankle) is available for Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Durant has been sidelined for the Sun's last three games due to a left ankle sprain. He was able to practice Monday, and it appears he has progressed enough in his recovery to be cleared to play Tuesday. Durant and Devin Booker will handle most of the offensive load due to Bradley Beal (toe) being ruled out. Since the beginning of January, Durant has averaged 25.9 points on 54.1 percent shooting, 5.5 rebounds, 4.6 assists, 1.4 blocks and 0.9 steals over 36.4 minutes per game.