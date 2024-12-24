Kevin Durant News: Comes close to double-double
Durant closed Monday's 117-90 loss to the Nuggets with 23 points (8-15 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 5-6 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals in 31 minutes.
Durant has been very good for the Suns since returning from a three-game absence following an ankle sprain. Even though he was unable to build off his season-high 43 points in the loss to Detroit, Durant has surpassed the 20-point mark in four of his last five appearances, averaging 30.6 points per game and shooting 50 percent from the floor in that span.
