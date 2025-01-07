Kevin Durant News: Contributes offensively in defeat
Durant ended with 26 points (8-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one block across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 115-104 loss to the Hornets.
Durant contributed offensively in Tuesday's contest despite struggling a bit from the field, ending second on the team in scoring and rebounds while concluding as one of two Suns players with 25 or more points in a losing effort. Durant has been steady offensively all season long, especially as of late with 20 or more points in 12 straight contests.
