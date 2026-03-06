Kevin Durant headshot

Kevin Durant News: Coughs up eight turnovers

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Durant logged 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block over 39 minutes during the Rockets' 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.

Durant was one of three Rockets players to score at least 20 points in Friday's game. However, the veteran forward had trouble taking care of the ball and tied a season high with eight turnovers. Since the All-Star break, Durant has averaged 27.7 points on 52.7 percent shooting along with 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals over 36.8 minutes per game.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
