Kevin Durant News: Coughs up eight turnovers
Durant logged 20 points (8-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, five assists and one block over 39 minutes during the Rockets' 106-99 win over the Trail Blazers on Friday.
Durant was one of three Rockets players to score at least 20 points in Friday's game. However, the veteran forward had trouble taking care of the ball and tied a season high with eight turnovers. Since the All-Star break, Durant has averaged 27.7 points on 52.7 percent shooting along with 6.3 rebounds, 4.9 assists, 2.4 threes, 1.0 blocks and 0.9 steals over 36.8 minutes per game.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 5Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Monday, March 24 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Monday, March 24 days ago
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Pick6, Sleeper, and PrizePicks for Thursday, February 268 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Thursday, February 268 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More