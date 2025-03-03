Kevin Durant News: Double-double in Sunday's loss

Durant logged 26 points (10-23 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 38 minutes during Sunday's 116-98 loss to the Timberwolves.

It was the fifth double-double of the season for Durant, with two of them coming in seven contests since the All-Star break. Over that stretch, the 36-year-old forward is averaging 23.0 points, 6.4 boards, 4.3 assists, 2.6 threes, 1.1 steals and 1.0 blocks while shooting 50.8 percent from the floor.