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Kevin Durant News: Drops 30 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 26, 2026

Durant closed Wednesday's 110-108 overtime loss to Minnesota with 30 points (9-22 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 10-12 FT), three rebounds, eight assists, one block and two steals over 43 minutes.

For the 27th time this campaign, Durant eclipsed 30 points for the Rockets. He continues to hold off Father Time, as he holds averages of 26.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 36.4 minutes across 69 appearances this season.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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