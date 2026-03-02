Kevin Durant headshot

Kevin Durant News: Drops 30 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2026

Durant finished with 30 points (8-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 11-11 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and one block in 37 minutes during Monday's 123-118 win over Washington.

Durant turned in a strong scoring performance and led the Rockets with 30 points. The star forward continues to serve as a key source of scoring for Houston, as he's put up 30 or more points in three straight matchups. It was also a positive sign to see Durant get back on track from beyond the arc after struggling to 4-for-18 clip from downtown in his previous two outings.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
