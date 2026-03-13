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Kevin Durant News: Drops 32 points in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 13, 2026 at 9:55pm

Durant finished Friday's 107-105 win over the Pelicans with 32 points (13-24 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, five assists, one steal and one block across 40 minutes.

With Alperen Sengun (back) unavailable, Durant was much more aggressive on the offensive end in this one. After scoring 11 points on eight field-goal attempts in Wednesday's blowout loss to Denver, the superstar dropped a team-high 32 points Friday, including a go-ahead mid-range jumper and two clutch free throws down the stretch. He reached the 30-point threshold for the sixth time across 13 outings since the All-Star break. Durant has also tallied five assists in back-to-back games and has reached that mark in three of his last five appearances.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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