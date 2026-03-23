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Kevin Durant News: Drops 40 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

Durant collected 40 points (15-23 FG, 5-10 3Pt, 5-8 FT), seven rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes during Monday's 132-124 loss to the Bulls.

Durant turned in an elite shooting performance, and yet it wasn't enough to guide Houston to a victory against an inferior Chicago squad. This marks the second time in 68 appearances this season that he's reached the 40-point mark. Durant is knocking down 57.5 percent of his field-goal attempts over his last six games.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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