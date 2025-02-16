Kevin Durant News: Earns start for Team Shaq

Durant will start for Shaq's OGs against Candace's Rising Stars in the first round of the NBA All-Star Game Tournament, per the NBA broadcast.

Durant was voted to his 15th All-Star Game, becoming the seventh player in NBA history to reach that milestone. Durant is shooting 53.2 percent from the field (including 40.4 percent from three) and is averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.2 assists and 1.4 blocks over 36.5 minutes per game.