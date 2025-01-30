Kevin Durant News: Efficient despite loss

Durant closed with 33 points (13-19 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), two rebounds, seven assists, four blocks and two steals across 40 minutes during Wednesday's 121-113 loss to Minnesota.

Despite dealing with a thumb injury heading into Wednesday's contest, Durant was able to record his third outing with at least 30 points across his last 10 appearances. Over that span, the superstar forward has displayed impressive efficiency, posting 54.6/40.0/79.6 shooting splits.