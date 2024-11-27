Kevin Durant News: Expected to play Wednesday

Durant is probable for Wednesday's game against the Nets due to left calf injury management, Gerald Bourguet of GoPHNX.com reports.

Durant is expected to suit up for the second half of Phoenix's back-to-back set after returning from a seven-game absence Tuesday against the Lakers. The veteran superstar looked great in his return, scoring 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 30 minutes while the Suns improved to 9-1 with their marquee player available.