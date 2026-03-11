Kevin Durant News: Extends 20-point streak in win

Durant closed Tuesday's 113-99 victory over the Raptors with 29 points (12-16 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-2 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two blocks and two steals over 33 minutes.

Durant continues to score in bunches for the Rockets, extending his streak of 20-point games to eight contests. The All-Star forward has averaged 27.3 points, 6.4 rebounds, 3.9 assists, 1.1 blocks and 1.0 steals in 36.1 minutes per contest in his last eight games, shooting 55.8 percent from the field.