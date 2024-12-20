Kevin Durant News: Game-high 37 points in defeat
Durant totaled 37 points (15-27 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds, six assists and one steal in 38 minutes during Thursday's 120-111 loss to the Pacers.
Durant tied the team high in rebounds while racking up a game-high 37 points, albeit in a losing effort. The superstar has scored 20-plus points in three consecutive outings following a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. In that three-game span, Durant has averaged 29.0 points, 7.0 assists, 6.7 rebounds and 1.0 steals across 36.0 minutes per contest.
