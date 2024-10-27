Kevin Durant News: Goes for 31 points Saturday

Durant notched 31 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 39 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 victory over Dallas.

Durant has reached the 30-point mark in his last two outings, and even though the Suns are finally playing at the best of their abilities with Devin Booker, Bradley Beal (shoulder) and Jusuf Nurkic all logging heavy minutes, Durant remains the team's go-to option on offense. It's only been three games, but Durant isn't showing any signs of slowing down and is averaging 28.7 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists while shooting 52.7 percent from the floor to open the 2024-25 campaign.