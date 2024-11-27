Fantasy Basketball
Kevin Durant News: Good to go Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 27, 2024 at 5:11pm

Durant (calf/rest) is available for Wednesday's game against the Nets, Duane Rankin of The Arizona Republic reports.

As expected, Durant has been upgraded from probable to available and will suit up for the second half of a back-to-back set after returning from a seven-game absence Tuesday against the Lakers. Durant was his usual self versus LeBron James, posting 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT) in 30 minutes while the Suns improved to 9-1 with Durant in their lineup.

