Kevin Durant News: Hits for 21 in Wednesday's rout

Durant totaled 21 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and five assists across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 128-97 win over Sacramento.

The 37-year-old forward let his younger teammates take the lead on offense in this one, as Reed Sheppard and Alperen Sengun combined for 54 points. Durant has still delivered at least 20 points in seven of the last eight games, averaging 25.3 points, 5.1 boards, 4.8 assists, 2.9 threes, 1.3 steals and 0.8 blocks over that stretch while shooting 50.7 percent from the floor and 46.0 percent from beyond the arc.