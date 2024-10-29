Kevin Durant News: Hits Lakers for 30 points

Durant amassed 30 points (11-20 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 6-7 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and four blocks across 38 minutes during Monday's 109-105 win over the Lakers.

Durant finished just two rebounds away from a double-double, but he also made his presence defensively and hit a couple of key shots in the fourth quarter when the Suns needed him the most. Durant is not showing any signs of slowing down despite his age, and he's scored at least 30 points in each of his last three appearances.