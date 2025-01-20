Kevin Durant News: Leader in scoring in defeat
Durant chipped in 23 points (9-16 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and two blocks in 31 minutes during Monday's 118-92 loss to the Cavaliers.
Durant once again led the way offensively for Phoenix in Monday's blowout loss, pacing all Suns players in scoring and rebounds while tallying a team-high-tying blocks total in a balanced showing. Durant has tallied at least 20 points and seven boards in 16 outings this season, doing so in four of his last five appearances.
