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Kevin Durant News: Limited impact in loss to LAL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2026

Durant notched 18 points (7-11 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and two steals in 38 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 loss to the Lakers.

Durant delivered an efficient shooting performance, but he wasn't as involved as he had been in previous games -- the 11 field-goal attempts were his third-lowest mark since the beginning of February. Durant has always been an efficient shooter and a reliable offensive weapon, so he should be able to turn things around rather quickly as soon as he gets as involved as he usually is on offense. Having said that, the fact that Durant has failed to reach the 20-point mark in three of his past four outings should be considered slightly worrisome at least.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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