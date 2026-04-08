Kevin Durant News: Logs 24 points in return to Phoenix

Durant produced 24 points (8-20 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and three assists across 36 minutes during Tuesday's 119-105 win over the Suns.

Durant drilled five three-pointers against his former team, which helped a below-average shooting night overall. Durant and the rest of the squad started off slowly, but they regained control and ultimately pulled away in the final quarter. The Rockets are in a dead heat with the Lakers for the fourth seed, so Durant should see no downgrade in minutes over the final three games of the season.