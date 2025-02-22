Kevin Durant News: Logs double-double vs. Chicago

Durant tallied 27 points (9-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-6 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists and one block over 38 minutes during Saturday's 121-117 win over the Bulls.

Durant logged his fourth double-double of the season Saturday and his first since Dec. 31. He's shot at least 60 percent from the field in the four games since returning from a three-game absence due to a left ankle sprain. Over that span, Durant has averaged 30.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 4.8 assists and 1.5 blocks over 40.5 minutes per game.