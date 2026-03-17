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Kevin Durant News: Mild effort in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 17, 2026 at 8:30am

Durant notched 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers.

Durant wasn't able to find much success, with the Lakers throwing constant double teams at him. His fantasy managers haven't had much to complain about this season, however, as he's on pace to return second-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 25.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.3 three-pointers.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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