Kevin Durant News: Mild effort in loss

Durant notched 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers.

Durant wasn't able to find much success, with the Lakers throwing constant double teams at him. His fantasy managers haven't had much to complain about this season, however, as he's on pace to return second-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 25.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.3 three-pointers.