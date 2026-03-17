Kevin Durant News: Mild effort in loss
Durant notched 18 points (8-16 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds and two assists across 37 minutes during Monday's 100-92 loss to the Lakers.
Durant wasn't able to find much success, with the Lakers throwing constant double teams at him. His fantasy managers haven't had much to complain about this season, however, as he's on pace to return second-round value in nine-category formats with averages of 25.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.4 assists and 2.3 three-pointers.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
-
NBA Picks
Rockets vs. Lakers Props: Expert Betting Picks for Tonight's Game (March 16, 2025)Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 134 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Wednesday, March 116 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, March 611 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Thursday, March 512 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More