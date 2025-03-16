Kevin Durant News: Nears double-double as top scorer

Durant notched 21 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 loss to the Lakers.

Durant led Phoenix offensively and on the glass in Sunday's contest, pacing all Suns players in scoring and rebounds while finishing one board shy of a double-double. Durant has hauled in at least nine boards on 11 occasions this season, adding 20 or more points in all of those contests.