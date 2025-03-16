Kevin Durant News: Nears double-double as top scorer
Durant notched 21 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 7-10 FT), nine rebounds and two assists over 37 minutes during Sunday's 107-96 loss to the Lakers.
Durant led Phoenix offensively and on the glass in Sunday's contest, pacing all Suns players in scoring and rebounds while finishing one board shy of a double-double. Durant has hauled in at least nine boards on 11 occasions this season, adding 20 or more points in all of those contests.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now