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Kevin Durant News: Nets 25 points with six assists

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 20, 2026 at 8:59pm

Durant contributed 25 points (9-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, six assists, two blocks and two steals over 30 minutes during Friday's 117-95 win over the Hawks.

Durant was held to 18 points and struggled with turnovers in back-to-back losses to the Lakers, but he cracked the 20-point plateau Friday evening and didn't commit a single turnover in his 30 minutes of floor time. Durant has been a steady top-20 stud this season, averaging 25.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 2.3 triples per contest.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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