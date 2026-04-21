Kevin Durant News: Nine turnovers in return
Durant contributed 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.
Durant returned after missing Game 1 due to a knee injury, scoring a team-high 23 points, while also recording a career playoff-high nine turnovers. Sadly for Rockets fans, his efforts weren't enough as Houston fell to its second straight loss. With the series now heading to Houston, Durant will undoubtedly be looking to turn things around, beginning with Game 3 on Friday.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
-
DFS NBA
NBA Pick'Em Today: Plays on PrizePicks, Underdog, Sleeper for TuesdayYesterday
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Tuesday, April 21Yesterday
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 184 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Top Plays and Strategy for Saturday, April 184 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More