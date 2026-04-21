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Kevin Durant News: Nine turnovers in return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2026

Durant contributed 23 points (7-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 8-9 FT), six rebounds, four assists, one block and one steal across 41 minutes during Tuesday's 101-94 loss to the Lakers in Game 2 of the first round of the Western Conference playoffs.

Durant returned after missing Game 1 due to a knee injury, scoring a team-high 23 points, while also recording a career playoff-high nine turnovers. Sadly for Rockets fans, his efforts weren't enough as Houston fell to its second straight loss. With the series now heading to Houston, Durant will undoubtedly be looking to turn things around, beginning with Game 3 on Friday.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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