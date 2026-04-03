Kevin Durant News: Paces Houston in win
Durant recorded 25 points (8-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two blocks across 30 minutes in Friday's 140-106 win over the Jazz.
Durant turned in an extremely efficient performance and needed only three quarters to drop a team-high 25 points. He has reached the 20-point threshold in all but one of his last nine games, scoring at least 25 points in seven of them. The star forward also finished second on the Rockets in assists, dishing out at least five dimes for a seventh consecutive contest. Additionally, Durant matched the game-best mark in blocks and has recorded multiple swats in two of the last three games.
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