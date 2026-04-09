Kevin Durant News: Paces Houston in win
Durant contributed 29 points (10-18 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Thursday's 113-102 win over the 76ers.
Durant turned in an efficient performance on the offensive end and led all players in scoring. The superstar also led Houston in assists and has dished out at least five dimes in all but one of his last 10 appearances. The veteran forward has chipped in at least 24 points in four straight games, averaging 27.3 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 1.3 blocks per contest during that span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History3 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 54 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 36 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 36 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 36 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More