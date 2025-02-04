Kevin Durant News: Posts 27 in OT loss

Durant had 27 points (10-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal over 46 minutes during Monday's 121-119 overtime loss to Portland.

There's a slight chance that we saw Durant's last game in a Suns uniform during Tuesday's loss, but the possibility of that is growing dimmer by the hour. It's more likely that the Suns will try to make a deal with Jusuf Nurkic or Grayson Allen before Durant, who's presence is the team's best chance for postseason success.