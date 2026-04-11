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Kevin Durant News: Pours in 33 points in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Durant closed with 33 points (13-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves.

Durant stormed to a high total without any help from his long-range shot. He registered zero three-pointers for only the ninth game this season, but his overall fantasy total was bolstered by sufficient rebound and assist numbers. All of Durant's previous nine games tallied scoring totals above 30 points, and he's averaged 34.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists during the span.

Kevin Durant
Houston Rockets
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