Kevin Durant News: Pours in 33 points in loss
Durant closed with 33 points (13-18 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 7-9 FT), seven rebounds, seven assists, two blocks and one steal across 39 minutes during Friday's 136-132 loss to the Timberwolves.
Durant stormed to a high total without any help from his long-range shot. He registered zero three-pointers for only the ninth game this season, but his overall fantasy total was bolstered by sufficient rebound and assist numbers. All of Durant's previous nine games tallied scoring totals above 30 points, and he's averaged 34.8 points, 6.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists during the span.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy basketball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More
-
General NBA Article
NBA Fantasy Power Rankings: Wembanyama Dominates, Flagg Makes History5 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Plays and Lineup Strategy for Sunday, April 56 days ago
-
DraftKings NBA
NBA DFS Picks Today: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 38 days ago
-
NBA Picks
Best NBA Bets Today: Free Picks and Player Props for Friday, April 38 days ago
-
FanDuel NBA
NBA DFS Picks: FanDuel Lineup Plays and Strategy for Friday, April 38 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Kevin Durant See More